November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and since 1983 when President Ronald Reagan designated November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, much has changed. At that time, there were an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. afflicted with the disease. In 2021, it was estimated that about 72% of people in America ages 75 and above are living with the most prevalent type of dementia: Alzheimer’s. Further, by 2030 there may be about 78 million Americans afflicted with all types of dementia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO