‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

A Connecticut woman was arrested this week after she allegedly stole over half a million dollars from her husband by convincing him he had Alzheimer’s Disease. According to Patch, 63-year-old Donna Marino was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery. Police say the woman defrauded her husband out of more than $600,000 over the course of two decades, during which she allegedly forged her husband’s signature on legal documents, pension checks, monetary settlements, and social security payments. Police say she would then deposit those funds into a bank account she had kept secret from her husband.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO