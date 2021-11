If you haven't heard it yet, Love em' or List em' is something we do to help relationships all over Jersey! It's like the HGTV show Love It or List It where they decide to fix up and love a house or list it and get a whole new one. We do that, but with relationships! This was a LEOLE that struck a pretty big cord with all of you...she went ahead and friended his mom on Facebook before he ever introduced them.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO