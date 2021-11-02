Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell's wife testified that he choked her and hit their children
By Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Marietta Daily Journal
6 days ago
BUTLER, Pa. — The estranged wife of Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath Monday that he choked her until she bit him to escape, that he hit their young children, and that he lashed out at her with obscenities and insults. In tearful testimony, Laurie Snell told...
Sen. Rick Scott, who heads the group that works to elect Senate Republicans, declined Monday to say whether Sean Parnell, a GOP hopeful in Pennsylvania who has been accused of strangling his wife and abusing his children, is the right candidate for the job. Scott, who serves as chairman of...
On the surface, Pennsylvania's Sean Parnell appears to have the qualities of a competitive candidate. He's a decorated Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, a bestselling author, and a Republican who ran a competitive congressional race last fall, nearly defeating a popular Democratic incumbent. When Parnell launched a U.S. Senate...
PITTSBURGH — Sean Parnell is a US Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. He is openly campaigning and getting endorsements, and he openly talks about his combat time in Afghanistan as a central theme to his leadership and experience in making tough choices. But Monday, Parnell walked into the courtroom engaged in...
Laurie Snell, the estranged wife of Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell, testified under oath Monday that Parnell hit her, choked her, called her a "whore" and "piece of s--t" while pinning her down, and slapped one of their children so hard he left fingerprint-shaped welts under the child's shirt, among other abuse. Monday was the first of three days of custody hearings in family court. Snell is seeking primary custody of their three children, ages 8 to 12.
Pennsylvania Democrats have asked the Federal Election Commission to look into whether GOP U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell improperly profited from his best-selling books his campaign purchased and then gave away to supporters and promoted on its social media channels. A filing reviewed by the Capital-Star claims that Parnell, the...
Carla Sands, a Republican who has been a chiropractor, actor, and ambassador to Denmark, is now running for the U.S. Senate. Sands, who has long supported Republican politicians, is her own largest financial campaign contributor. What is Sands' net worth as she embarks on this campaign?. Article continues below advertisement.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican victor in this week’s election for governor in Virginia, reacted angrily to a report which said his 17-year-old son twice tried to vote in the contest. Responding to the Washington Post on Friday, a spokesman for Youngkin said: “It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite...
Democrats and establishment Republicans have targeted two GOP U.S. Senate candidates — Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Pennsylvania’s Sean Parnell — over allegations from messy divorces. The charges against both are unproven. But Democrats have an actual wife-beater in the upper chamber. They would do well to remember that as they sling mud at these outsiders.
The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill the House approved late Friday, a bipartisan deal Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney helped negotiate. After months of Democratic bickering over the ambitious spending plan, it passed 228 to 206, with 13 Republicans voting in favor of the measure...
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
"They promised a big investment in roads, bridges, and highways," the Democrat said of the former president and GOP congressional members. "And they never delivered. We did. And that's a Big F-ing Deal."
President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the ongoing supply chain crises in America, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic at hand. Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced...
Special counsel John Durham motivated a new line of inquiry among Republican investigators in Congress who espouse the view that there was collusion between the Democrats, not former President Donald Trump, and Russia during the 2016 election.
