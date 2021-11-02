CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell's wife testified that he choked her and hit their children

By Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Cover picture for the articleBUTLER, Pa. — The estranged wife of Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath Monday that he choked her until she bit him to escape, that he hit their young children, and that he lashed out at her with obscenities and insults. In tearful testimony, Laurie Snell told...

MSNBC

Another leading GOP Senate hopeful faces domestic violence allegations

On the surface, Pennsylvania's Sean Parnell appears to have the qualities of a competitive candidate. He's a decorated Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, a bestselling author, and a Republican who ran a competitive congressional race last fall, nearly defeating a popular Democratic incumbent. When Parnell launched a U.S. Senate...
The Week

Estranged wife of Trump-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate testifies he beat her and their kids

Laurie Snell, the estranged wife of Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell, testified under oath Monday that Parnell hit her, choked her, called her a "whore" and "piece of s--t" while pinning her down, and slapped one of their children so hard he left fingerprint-shaped welts under the child's shirt, among other abuse. Monday was the first of three days of custody hearings in family court. Snell is seeking primary custody of their three children, ages 8 to 12.
pghcitypaper.com

FEC complaint over book sales lobbed at GOP Senate hopeful Sean Parnell

Pennsylvania Democrats have asked the Federal Election Commission to look into whether GOP U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell improperly profited from his best-selling books his campaign purchased and then gave away to supporters and promoted on its social media channels. A filing reviewed by the Capital-Star claims that Parnell, the...
Washington Times

Democrats should tread lightly when attacking Sean Parnell and Herschel Walker

Democrats and establishment Republicans have targeted two GOP U.S. Senate candidates — Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Pennsylvania’s Sean Parnell — over allegations from messy divorces. The charges against both are unproven. But Democrats have an actual wife-beater in the upper chamber. They would do well to remember that as they sling mud at these outsiders.
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
