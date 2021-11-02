Quartararo initially questioned MotoGP move after first test

Fabio Quartaro is the 2021 MotoGP World Champion. In a dramatic racing weekend, the 22-year old Frenchman sealed the championship after his title rival, Francesco Bagnaia, crashed out of the lead in the closing stages. Having led the entirety of the race, the factory Ducati rider lost the front at turn 15, ending any hopes of a shot at the title.
MADRID (AP) — Team Honda says six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez will miss this weekend’s Algarve Grand Prix in Portugal after suffering a concussion. He fell in an off-road training session on Saturday and has been unwell since. The setback comes after the Spaniard won the last two races and looked fully recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of 2020 and made him struggle early on this season. Honda says he will not race “as a precautionary measure.”
The Yamaha rider made history in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago when he became France’s first MotoGP world champion after finishing the Misano race fourth while main rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead late on. The 22-year-old also ended a drought for Yamaha dating back...
The 2021 campaign enters its home stretch this weekend with the Algarve Grand Prix, before the Valencia GP next week brings the curtain down on the season. Yamaha’s Quartararo has already been crowned world champion, after finishing fourth in the previous Emilia Romagna GP, while Bagnaia crashed from the lead to seal the Frenchman his first MotoGP title.
On Thursday Bagnaia said his target for the final two races following the end of his title hopes last time out at Misano was to have a proper on-track duel with Yamaha’s Quartararo. The pair topped both sessions on Friday in Portugal, with Quartararo edging ahead in both outings –...
A windy start at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve made lap time improvements unlikely in FP3, but it was ‘challenge accepted’ for Joan Mir as he became the first rider to set a fast lap and improve compared to yesterday. Shortly afterwards, Alex Rins followed suit and also chipped away...
The Yamaha rider has been in strong form all throughout the Portugal weekend, topping Friday’s running and missing out on first in FP3 to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia by just 0.001 seconds. Both riders were expected to battle hard for pole on Saturday afternoon, but while Bagnaia did take top spot...
The Yamaha rider struggled to seventh in Saturday’s qualifying at the Algarve GP and couldn’t make much inroads from there, despite feeling like he had pace to match race winner Francesco Bagnaia. Quartararo would run as high as sixth, but got stuck behind the Pramac Ducati of Jorge Martin and...
The outgoing world champion has endured a difficult title defence in 2021 owing to the Suzuki’s lack of development compared to its rivals, with Mir scoring just five podiums so far. The recent races at COTA and the second Misano round were particularly difficult for Mir, who finished eighth in...
