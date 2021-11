You have heard of virtual stores, virtual meetings, virtual school, virtual classes, but have you heard of virtual clothing? When I first heard this, it didn’t pique my interest but then I gave it a second thought; what does virtual clothing even mean? How do you wear virtual clothes? How does that even make sense? After some research, I learned that virtual clothing is based on the idea that if you want to post pictures in the latest trends but they are too expensive, you can buy virtual clothing. There are companies who will use photos that you send and edit them to make it seem like you are wearing the hottest brands.

