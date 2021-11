In the world of pop culture, Stephen King is not just a prolific content creator, but also an extreme consumer. He regularly takes to his personal Twitter account to share his thoughts about films, television shows, and books he has imbibed, and back in January he even made a New Year’s Resolution that saw him commit to watching a movie he hadn’t seen from every year between 1961 and the present. He loves experiencing new media so much that he evidently rarely decides to revisit things he’s seen – but he is all set to make an exception this upcoming weekend because of his love for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO