Alright, stick with us here. If you've never heard of the 'metaverse', it's what Meta (formerly Facebook) is calling "the next evolution of social connection." According to Mark Zuckerberg and his team, "3D spaces in the metaverse will let you socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what we can imagine." It's unknown how its ultimately going to turn out, but comparisons are being made to the likes of Second Life and Ready Player One.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO