First Look: The Making of ‘West Side Story’ to Be Chronicled in New Book (Exclusive)

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Readers will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at West Side Story in a new book.

Publisher Abrams will release West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film on Nov. 16, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce. The book will chronicle the musical’s journey back to the big screen.

Author Laurent Bouzereau conducted interviews with the cast and crew including director and producer Spielberg, screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck, among others to recount an oral history of the film’s production.

The upcoming companion book will feature over 250 color photographs and illustrations including never-before-seen unit photography, storyboards, costume and concept designs, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from of the remake of the 1961 film.

The upcoming West Side Story, set to release on Dec. 10., will be reimagined by Spielberg for a new generation and stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony.

The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 but the release was delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The official trailer premiered in September and gave a first glimpse at the classic story of forbidden love between star-crossed lovers Maria (Zegler) and Tony (Elgort) and the rivalry between teen gangs, the Jets and Sharks, set in the backdrop of mid-1950s New York.

The film also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno as Valentina. Moreno is also one of the film’s executive producers.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize winner Kushner penned the adaptation of the musical originally written by Arthur Laurents, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein.

Below, THR shares the cover and interior pages from the book.

West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film will release on Nov. 16.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Book Excerpt: Lana Wood Reveals Natalie Wood Wrote an Unfinished Memoir (Exclusive)

It’s been 40 years since the death of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood and her sister and actress Lana Wood is ready to speak out.  In her upcoming memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood (Dey Street Books, Nov. 9), Lana offers an account of the life and death of her sister, while detailing new information from those directly involved in the investigation of Wood’s death.  After going missing from her family’s yacht, Splendour, Wood was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown. She was pronounced dead at the age of 43 in 1981; however, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala as Honoree Steven Spielberg Says: “I Don’t Think I’ve Referred to Myself in Public” As an Artist

The star-studded annual affair is often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West as it features well-heeled, A-list guests from fashion, film, music, philanthropy, business and tech gathered to raise funds for a museum. But this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, a milestone 10th-anniversary event, shimmered in its own, brighter light on Saturday night. It was one of the few black-tie affairs hosting hundreds of guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — following September events like the Emmy Awards and the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — and the energy was ebullient on the museum grounds....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look: Bobby Cannavale and Krew Boylan Go All Dolly Parton in ‘Seriously Red’ (Exclusive)

Australian writer/actress Krew Boylan is all dolled up as the world’s most famous Dolly and appearing alongside on open-shirted Bobby Cannavale in this first look from upcoming musical dramedy Seriously Red. The film — which features music by Dolly Parton — is directed by Grace Otto (Under the Volcano) from a script by Boylan (Primal) and marks the first feature from Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures. Seriously Red tells the story of Red (Boylan), a vivacious and at times misguided red-head who pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Sneak Peek and Posters Debut

The Walt Disney Company today released a West Side Story sneak peek and two new posters. You can watch the West Side Story sneak peek below and you’ll find the posters underneath. Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the musical West Side Story will open in U.S. theaters...
MOVIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

A reimagined ‘West Side Story’ is just around the corner

A novel version of “West Side Story” hits theaters this December. The musical film — a cinema classic — will now star Ansel Elgort and recently acclaimed Hollywood star Rachel Zegler as the leads. The film has been complete for a long time as it was supposed to debut last year. A remake of the 1961 musical, this adaptation has much to live up to, seeing that the original won Best Picture and nine additional Oscars. It was also the top-grossing film in 1961, amassing $43,656,822. Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer were the protagonists then.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Hamilton' Star Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hamilton” Tony nominee Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and premium cable. “I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with CBS in this new capacity,” Jackson, whose work as George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” earned him Tony...
MOVIES
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
MOVIES
Variety

Ruth Negga Talks ‘Passing’ and Director Rebecca Hall ‘Sticking to Her Guns’

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga was a Spotlight Award honoree at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her performance in Netflix’s “Passing” from first-time writer and director Rebecca Hall. Following a screening of the Netflix feature, In a post-screening Q&A with Clayton Davis, Variety’s film awards editor, Negga told the audience about her passion for the film and its complex themes from the beginning. “It’s very rare that you read scripts that are so vital, and you think this needs to be seen,” she says regarding her reaction after reading the Nella Larson novel of the same name. “This needs to be in production immediately.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM 2021: First Bloom Films on Making Female-Focused Movies

Last year, actor-producer Katherine Waddell and writer-director Em Johnson set up First Bloom Films, an independent production company with a clear social objective: to increase the participation of women in the movie business, in front of and behind the camera. A year on and First Bloom arrives at the 2021 American Film Market with its debut production — Balloon Animal, a coming-of-age tale set in a circus, which Johnson wrote and directed — and fresh off a deal with Emagine Content, a production and management firm that shares First Bloom’s corporate goals of producing and representing diverse stories and content of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: First-Look Clip From Adventure-Drama ‘The Falconer’ (Exclusive)

The deadly claws of a bird of prey are seen being carefully tied up in the exclusive first-look clip from upcoming coming-of-age adventure-drama The Falconer. The film, written and directed by Seanne Winslow (The Lego Movie) and Adam Sjoberg (Shake the Dust) is taking meetings at the American Film Market and is said to be the first-ever feature to be shot entirely in the Gulf state of Oman. Inspired by true events, The Falconer follows two best friends, Tariq, an Omani teenager, and Cai, a privileged Westerner, who conspire to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
