Microsoft’s Edge browser is now available on Linux

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is launching the stable version of its Edge browser for Linux this week. While preview versions of Edge for Linux have been available for more than a year, the official launch will...

www.theverge.com

Related
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Top 3 fast and easy tips to speed up your WiFi

While markets are opening up, the impact of COVID-19 has simply highlighted that our needs for fast and reliable WiFi (TV streaming, gaming, Internet) has never been higher. As everyone is now online and becoming used to being online, it also seems like our WiFi has never been slower too.
RETAIL
CNET

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Code suggests Google’s folding Pixel will return to 12-megapixel camera next year

Google’s rumored foldable device could release next year with similar camera hardware to what older Pixel phones used prior to this year’s big Pixel 6 overhaul, 9to5Google reports. Reports about the device first emerged this summer, at which point it was expected to launch before the end of the year. Now the device, whose codename appears to have changed from “Passport” to “Pipit,” seems to be on track for a launch in 2022.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Edge Browser#Macos#Sudo
linuxtoday.com

Star Labs’ StarLite Mk IV Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order

The fourth generation of Star Labs’ StarLite Linux laptop series is here, bringing an 11-inch true matte ARC display with an anti-reflective coating and Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, Type II anodized aluminum chassis with a fanless design, a redesigned glass trackpad, a contoured heat plate, and a 2MP webcam. Under...
COMPUTERS
NME

GeForce Now support comes to Xbox’s Edge browser

A new update to Nvidia‘s GeForce Now service means that it will soon be playable on Xbox consoles. The latest GeForce Now client rolled out on October 21 and offers beta support for the Microsoft Edge browser – the same browser that is available on Xbox games consoles as well as PC.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Visual Integrity’s PDF Graphics Converters for Visio and O365 Available Now in the Microsoft Store

Convert PDF drawings, diagrams, logos, and charts with pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and pdf2image and modify them in Visio, PowerPoint, Teams, and other Windows apps. Visual Integrity announced that its family of graphics converters is available in the Microsoft Store. Through the end of 2021, pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and pdf2image are discounted by 50% in the Microsoft Store as an introductory special.
SOFTWARE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Alexander: How to stop Edge web browser promotions in Windows 10

Q: I dislike Microsoft's frequent interruptions of my work in Windows 10. How can I keep the Windows 10 news feed from continually popping up when I'm trying to write an e-mail? The news feed window covers part of the screen on the right side. Also, how can I stop...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows and iOS now available for download

Microsoft today announced the availability of the new Microsoft Whiteboard app for Windows and iOS. You can get this update via respective stores. This new Whiteboard app update includes 40+ new templates, shapes, reactions, enhanced inking functionalities, and more. Other Whiteboard updates announced today:. Microsoft also announced that Whiteboard app...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Web content filtering now available on Microsoft 365 Defender for Windows

Microsoft today announced the general availability of web content filtering for Microsoft 365 Defender customers on Windows. Web content filtering enables organizations to track and regulate access to websites based on their content categories. Web content filtering includes:. Users are prevented from accessing websites in blocked categories, whether they are...
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA opens GeForce NOW to Xbox consoles with Microsoft Edge support

NVIDIA has brought the GeForce NOW streaming service to the Microsoft Edge browser. While Google Chrome support has provided comparable functionality for PC users, Edge compatibility allows you to use GeForce NOW on Xbox consoles. As Tom Warren has demonstrated on Twitter, NVIDIA's decision to support Edge means that Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
Macdaily News

Apple’s macOS Monterey is now available

MacOS Monterey, available today as a free software update, delivers groundbreaking new features that help users connect in new ways, accomplish more, and work seamlessly across their Apple devices. FaceTime includes new audio and video features that make calls feel more natural and lifelike, and new Continuity tools like AirPlay to Mac enable Apple devices to work even better together. Live Text and Visual Lookup bring new intelligence features to surface useful information, Safari includes powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, and the ease of automation comes to the Mac with Shortcuts. Coming later this fall, SharePlay will enable Mac users to have shared experiences together through FaceTime, and Universal Control will make it easy for users to work effortlessly across their Mac and iPad. macOS Monterey is available today as a free software update on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs.
COMPUTERS
lordsofgaming.net

Nvidia Geforce Now on Xbox Browser: How it works

Nvidia Geforce Now is Nvidia’s premier streaming service. This can be accessed via PC, TVs, phones, and more recently, internet browsers. Making it available for usage in Xbox’s new “Microsoft Edge” browser. As such, I was curious and decided to test it across a few games I own on PC. As such, here are the results, as well as a few necessary details.
VIDEO GAMES
Redmondmag.com

Surface Management Portal Now Available in Microsoft Endpoint Manager

Microsoft added a new Surface Management Portal within the Microsoft Endpoint Manager product, according to a Thursday announcement. The new portal provides IT information on all supported Microsoft Surface devices, ranging from Surface two-in-one devices, laptops and even Microsoft's wall-mounted Surface Hub conferencing devices. The Surface Management Portal is just available to Microsoft Endpoint Manager subscribers.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Defender Preview now available in the Store for some

Earlier this week a new version of Microsoft’s popular security app, Microsoft Defender, showed up in the Store. Microsoft Defender Preview featured new styling and a simplified design, and appears to be designed to protect all your devices. The minimum requirements note support for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft says it will end OneDrive updates to Windows 7 and 8 in March

Microsoft says OneDrive users on Windows, 7, 8, or 8.1 will be unable to sync their content to the cloud starting on March 1st, 2022, according to a blog post on its Tech Community forum. OneDrive will also no longer receive updates if it’s running on a system that doesn’t have Windows 10 or Windows 11 installed.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft fixes Windows 11 features failing due to an expired certificate

Microsoft has fixed several Windows 11 features failing to load after an expired certificate was discovered earlier this week. Some Windows 11 users haven’t been able to open apps like the Snipping Tool, touch keyboard, or emoji panel since a certificate expired on October 31st. Microsoft warned Windows 11 users about the problems earlier this week and has now released an out-of-band update today.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

The Browser Company’s CEO on going up against Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft

This is the sixth article in a series of conversations with Slack Fund portfolio companies, which explores their growth stories and the roles they play in creating the future of work. In this piece, Jason Spinell, head of Slack Fund, sits down with Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of The Browser Company, to talk about his journey from the White House to shaking up the tech industry with a completely new web browser.
TECHNOLOGY

