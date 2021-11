Ladies and gentlemen, the day very few of you have been waiting for might finally be here. After weeks of back and forth, President Biden announced a $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework on Thursday, meaning the only thing left to do is secure broad Capitol Hill support — perhaps the most daunting task of all. If you ask Biden, though, apparently "everybody's" already on board (but we're not sure everyone's on that same page).

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO