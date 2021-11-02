Four steps to achieving a 9-figure exit on your business

NPV (Net Present Value) and IRR (Internal Rate of Return) Discussion about which is better, NPV or IRR, wrongly seen as two different investment selection methods, is irrelevant, because understanding the behaviour of the underlying polynomial y = f (x), that is fundamentally necessary, and simultaneously to both outcomes, NPV and IRR. The NPV / IRR method does not take into account any necessary backlog depreciation; the investment is only settled on the basis of the historical cost price.The method can select in the negative sense but usually not positive. Do NOT do it, i.e. declare a project UNacceptable, that is possible with NPV / IRR as has been argued. But to prioritizing two or more acceptable projects is usually not possible with NPV / IRR.Re Appendix 10.2 The ‘Go/No Go’ Decision Regarding Strategic Investments from the book The Profit Formula® ISBN 9781086333992 available at Amazon. The separate consideration of only investments is hardly worthwhile, because it forms part of the trinity: TO INVEST, DEPRECIATION, PROFIT MEASUREMENT.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO