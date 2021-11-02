Cincinnati Children's makes NKY acquisition

For the second consecutive year, The Anderson Endoscopy Center, owned and operated by Cincinnati GI, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022. Cincinnati GI is a specialty physician group focused on diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases of the digestive tract. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 20, 2021, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website. Cincinnati GI is the only endoscopy center in the state of Ohio named to the list and the number one ranked ambulatory surgery center in Greater Cincinnati. SEE FULL LIST: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-ambulatory-surgery-centers-2022 The America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022 list highlights the nation’s top ambulatory surgery centers based on quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations, relative to in-state competition. Centers in the 25 states with the highest number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), were included in the study. States included: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Based on the study results, Anderson Endoscopy Center is pleased to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022. “We opened the Anderson Endoscopy Center in 2017 to offer a cost-effective and convenient option for colonoscopies, upper-GI, lower-GI, and other procedures, while still providing the highest quality level of care,“ said Greg Schooler, chief operating officer of Cincinnati GI. “This national recognition, which is based on the feedback of thousands of medical experts from across the country, is strong validation that we are accomplishing our goal of providing outstanding patient care.” # # # About Cincinnati GI Cincinnati GI has served patients’ needs since 1998. The group, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, includes eight physicians and three advanced care providers who serve patients in nine offices geographically located to serve hospitals and communities throughout the Greater Cincinnati, Southeastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky area. Learn more: https://cincinnati-gi.com/

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO