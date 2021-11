WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting in Waynesboro on Sunday. Authorities say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Dowell Ave. In addition to the one person being killed, a second male was shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He’s currently undergoing […]

