After serving several years as an executive at other credit unions, Brett Noll has been named FedChoice Federal Credit Union’s new president and CEO. In a statement on Tuesday from the Lanham, Md.-based FedChoice FCU ($433.8 million in assets, 24,206 members), the credit union’s Board of Directors Chairman Arthur Altman said, “The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Brett to FedChoice Federal Credit Union. Brett brings with him a wealth of industry and leadership experience that is crucial to our continued success. We are confident that the future of the Credit Union and the needs of our members are in safe hands with Brett at the helm.”

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO