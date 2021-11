Graeme Jones is confident Eddie Howe is “more than capable” of handling the Newcastle job if the club appoints him as their new manager.Interim boss Jones, who will lead the Magpies into their third game since the departure of head coach Steve Bruce at Brighton on Saturday evening, worked briefly under Howe’s former number two Jason Tindall at Bournemouth before heading for St James’ Park, and saw his legacy at close hand.Newcastle are understood to have reached agreement in principle with the 43-year-old, who spent almost eight years at the Cherries helm, to replace Bruce and asked if he felt...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO