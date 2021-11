This very nice seal point Siamese mix girl was adopted from our shelter 10-plus years ago, and led a very nice life with her lady owner until the woman became ill and could no longer care for her, and Fancy had to come back to the shelter. Her surrender paperwork says that she is very affectionate, likes to be touched, purrs a lot and is a “wonderful” companion. She loves the attention of our shelter Cat Cuddlers, and has become a staff favorite because of her nice personality.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO