ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Washington finally got this $1 trillion bill over the finish line, and investors put money to work in the names that might benefit. Shares of Mexican-based cement maker Cemex (NYSE:CX), which has material operations in the United States (about 30% of sales), rose as much as 11% today. As of 1:51 p.m. EST, the stock was up 8.8%. However, it wasn't the only name related to construction and infrastructure to jump today. Giant U.S. steel mill Nucor was higher by 6% at one point, with peers Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics up as much as 8% and 5%, respectively. Vulcan Materials, which like Cemex operates in the aggregate space, was higher by around 5% or so. Even Caterpillar, which makes construction machinery, was higher by nearly 4% at one point. The moves weren't gigantic, except perhaps for Cemex's, but they all played on the same theme from Washington.

STOCKS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO