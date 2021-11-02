CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.38 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share...

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
A Giant Fund Bought More Apple, AMD, and Equinix Stock. Here?s What It Sold.

A giant pension made major changes in its U.S.-listed stock investments. (ticker: AAPL) stock, and materially added to investments in. (EQIX) in the third quarter. The pension also slashed a third of its stake in. Simon Property Group. (SPG) during the quarter. PGGM disclosed the stock trades, among others, in...
Why Cemex and Other Infrastructure-Linked Names Jumped Today

Washington finally got this $1 trillion bill over the finish line, and investors put money to work in the names that might benefit. Shares of Mexican-based cement maker Cemex (NYSE:CX), which has material operations in the United States (about 30% of sales), rose as much as 11% today. As of 1:51 p.m. EST, the stock was up 8.8%. However, it wasn't the only name related to construction and infrastructure to jump today. Giant U.S. steel mill Nucor was higher by 6% at one point, with peers Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics up as much as 8% and 5%, respectively. Vulcan Materials, which like Cemex operates in the aggregate space, was higher by around 5% or so. Even Caterpillar, which makes construction machinery, was higher by nearly 4% at one point. The moves weren't gigantic, except perhaps for Cemex's, but they all played on the same theme from Washington.
Why Shares of MoneyGram International Are Up Today

MoneyGram said it would repay $15 million of principal on one of its term loans. The company also announced a share repurchase plan for as much as $50 million. Shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) traded more than 11% higher as of 2:05 p.m. EST on Monday after the company announced several measures that will reduce debt, improve its capital base, and award shareholders.
Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell on Friday, following a major development in the war against COVID-19. By the close of trading, the biotech's stock price was down 16.6% after falling as much as 25.7% earlier in the day. So what. Rival drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its clinical study results...
Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
