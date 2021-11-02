North Dakota kidnappings ended in Fargo-Moorhead border shootout 40 years ago

Because of the COVID-19 virus, subsequent government shutdowns and mandates, there has been a surge in homeschooling in the United States. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that over 2020 and into 2021 there has been a “substantial increase” in homeschooled children across the nation, with the agency reporting that homes with at least one homeschooled child doubled to 11.1% from 5.4% — the largest jump since the education department was created in May of 1980.

