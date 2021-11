Narcos: Mexico has come to an end, but the tragic and dark real-life stories continue. What started off in 2015 with Narcos and Pablo Escobar's beginnings, transitioned to how the drug trade flowed through Mexico. After Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) was put in jail at the end of the second season of Narcos: Mexico, the third and final season, set in the '90s, examines the war that breaks out after his arrest as newly independent cartels go to any measures to become the new kingpins.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO