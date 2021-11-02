Piquant Cheese Crisps

Here's a recipe for microwavable apple crisp: INGREDIENTS 3 tablespoons coconut oil 1/4 cup quick oats 2 tablespoons chopped pecans 2 1/2 tablespoons whole wheat flour (divided) 2 1/2 tablespoons turbinado or brown sugar (divided) 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (divided) 1/8 teaspoon salt 2–3 apples (about 2 cups chopped) honey for drizzling INSTRUCTIONS Melt the coconut oil in the microwave. Stir in the oats, pecans, 2 tablespoons of the whole wheat flour, 2 tablespoons of the sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and the salt. Mix until well combined. Chop the apples and toss them with 1/2 tablespoon of the whole wheat flour, 1/2 tablespoon of the sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Layer a little spoonful of the oat mixture in the bottom of two 9 ounce ramekins or mugs. Top with about 1 cup of the chopped apples and heap the remaining oat mixture over the top. Microwave for 3 minutes and 30 seconds – the apples should be bubbling and the whole thing will reduce in size. Remove and let stand until cool enough to eat. Be careful because it’s going to be really hot at first! Also, the texture improves as it rests and cools. Drizzle with honey for an extra gooey kind of texture.

