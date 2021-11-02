CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: Embrace Cozy With 60% Off Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt

 5 days ago
It’s a blanket. But you can wear it to the bar. That is more or less what it feels like to slip on the Blanket Shirt...

Related
Deal: A.P.C.’s Wool Winter Coat Is 40% Off at Shopbop

As part of Shopbop Men’s 3-Day Preview Sale, the A.P.C. Mac Austin coat is currently 40% off. Handsome and impeccably designed, the French-made jacket is just what you’ll need for winter. With a houndstooth wool shell and welted front pockets, you’ll be all but guaranteed to stay dry and toasty, even in soggy conditions. Plus, the heavyweight, non-stretched weave means the Mac Austin will retain its shape and style for years to come.
APPAREL
Deal: Save $35 on One of Our Favorite Cozy Hoodies From Marine Layer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. A comfy hoodie is already worth its weight in gold, but one that doesn’t look like it’s been with you since those sloppy college days? That’s priceless. Luckily, the perfect one will only run you $64. Marine Layer, maker of all things cozy and stylish, has subtly reinvented the easy-wear hoodie in their Banks Pullover, currently on sale at Huckberry. The hoodie, cut from a tri-blend heather fabric, is the epitome of comfort, and with the vintage-inspired detailing like the shoulder coloring and ribbed hems, you’ll never look like you just rolled out of bed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deal: Nike’s Best-Selling Shieldrunner Jacket Is $60 Off Today

Nike’s Shieldrunner Jacket is currently $60 off at JackRabbit. Designed to resist both wind and rain, the Shieldrunner is made from a recycled polyester blend. Overlapping vents at the front make sure the jacket can actually breathe while keeping the elements out, and the adjustable hood comes affixed with a forehead gator. Plus, our personal favorite — there’s a “hidden mitten” at the hem of each sleeve. Perfect for when you haven’t quite committed to gloves yet, but could use a little extra coverage.
APPAREL
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

Fall is here with winter and the holidays close behind, we're taking a deep dive into cozy clothes and loungewear again. And right now there are so many discounts on cozy styles at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Cotton#Design
Deal: Taylor Stitch’s Rugby Shirt Is the Perfect Heavy Layer, And It’s on Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Fall is calling, and so is Taylor Stitch. Their premium Rugby Shirt in Navy Stripe is currently 23% off as part of their Last Call Sale, meaning you can save a bundle on the perfect cool-weather layer. Cut in the famous “heavy-bag” style that Taylor Stitch is loved for, the rugby shirt is beefy enough to sport over a tee, but still smart enough that it doesn’t look out of place under a handsome sweater or prep-inspired jacket. Regardless of how your wear it, the shirt is a cold-weather essential and belongs in your wardrobe ASAP. You can find the Rugby Shirt from Taylor Stitch below and shop dozens of other great deals at their Last Call Sale.
APPAREL
Deal: Naadam’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Is 25% Off Today

Naadam’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is currently $44 off. The brand sources 100% Mongolian cashmere (they literally hand-brush goats) that breathes easy, doesn’t wrinkle or pill, blocks odor and feels criminally comfy. This sporty V-stitch crewneck is one of our favorite pieces from their latest collection. Find the sweater here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The 13 Best Blanket Scarves On Amazon Will Keep Your Vibe Cozy & Chic

With the emergence of blanket dressing — and the need for utterly comfy clothes these days — it's no surprise that blanket scarves are one of the must-have accessories right now. Investing in one of the best blanket scarves will not only up your style game, it basically feels like an act of self-care given how absurdly cozy they are. Beyond just being able to quite literally wear them as a blanket, blanket scarves have become a universal way to refer to any oversized scarf with volume and versatility.
APPAREL
Deal: Flint and Tinder’s Fleece Sweatpants Are 45% Off at Huckberry

Flint and Tinder’s Speckle Fleece Sweatpants are currently 45% off at Huckberry. That’s good for a $35 discount on a pair of sweatpants you’ll be wearing for many falls and winters to come. Channeling vintage sportswear vibes, these are made from a soft cotton blend, with fleece lining. Neps yarns give the fabric that heathered look, while ribbed cuffs make for a nice fit at the ankle.
APPAREL
Deal: Solo Stove’s Latest On-Sale Collection Embraces Elemental Colors

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Solo Stove, the Austin-based backyard outfitter known for its line of award-winning firepits, has returned in time for the holidays with a sale that’s too rare to pass up. While Solo Stoves have long been known for their cylindrical, stainless-steel exterior, the brand’s latest collection, dubbed the Elemental Color Series, adds five shades of outdoors-inspired colorways to the Bonfire, Yukon and Ranger firepits, all of which are on sale.
SHOPPING
Deal: Yes, Clarks Desert Boots and Wallabees Are Included in Their Fall Sale

Clarks isn’t shy about throwing sales, they’re happy to offer significant discounts fairly regularly. But most of the time the brand’s iconic Desert Boots and Wallabees aren’t included in the markdowns as people are happy to pay full price for the two most popular styles. That changes today, as they’re both included in the new fall sale where you can take 25% off when using code AUTUMN25 at checkout, which is good through Nov. 4.
SHOPPING
17 Pairs of Slippers and House Shoes to Help You Survive the Cold Weather

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when ditching the sneakers, oxfords and everything in between becomes seasonally appropriate and the slippers come out to play. A fall/winter treasure, slippers are truly a joy to experience, as anyone with a good pair would attest. There’s nothing quite like hopping out of bed and avoiding the arctic shock of 40-degree hardwood by instead sticking the tootsies in some shearling-lined heaven.
APPAREL
What’s the Point of the Small Buttons on Shirt Sleeves?

It is rare that I need to wear something other than jeans, a t-shirt or sweatshirt, and tennis shoes. Fortunately, my job allows me to choose comfort over style which I will choose every single time I have the option. However, there are those occasions where for one reason or another, I must open the closet and "dress up" a bit more than I normally do. And every time I do, I have no idea why there are tiny buttons in the middle of my shirt sleeves. What's their purpose? Should I button them? Should I leave them unbuttoned? I have so many questions. Fortunately, the internet exists to provide the answers.
APPAREL
Deal: This Handsome Quilted Barbour Jacket Is Half Off Today

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Constructed of a quilted microfiber tech fabric, Barbour’s Bowden Quilted Jacket is equal parts handsome and versatile. Ultra-warm and rugged, too, it’s the perfect everyday option to have in your cool-weather arsenal. Get it now in either Navy or Light Olive and save $150 while you’re at it.
APPAREL
Deal: This Rugged Filson Carry-On Is 35% Off Today

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Featuring a 36-liter capacity, 22-inch telescopic handle, a plethora of zippered compartments and a sturdy nylon construction, this Filson carry-on is handsome, rugged and functional. The perfect companion for a weekend getaway, the Dryden is $170 off today.
SHOPPING
Deal: Save 30% on This Insulated Patagonia Bomber

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Patagonia’s Zemer Bomber Jacket is currently 30% off at REI. The lightly insulated layer features a 100% polyester stretch ripstop shell and water-repellent finish for a durable, comfortable fit you’ll wanna sport all day long. Keep fingers toasty in the two side-entry handwarmer pockets that include zipper closures for added security.
APPAREL
The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Chilly Out There

It's that time of year again—blanket weather has officially arrived. And, with temperatures dropping, you're probably going to want a little extra oomph to help you warm up when temperatures drop. Sure, any old traditional blanket or throw can help keep the chills at bay, but when it really gets downright freezing, you're going to want something a bit more powerful. Enter the heated blanket. Investing in one of the best heated blankets on the market is one sure-fire way to stay nice and cozy when it gets frigid this winter.
