Halo Infinite | UNSC Archives - Unspoken

Halo Infinte is going open world, and if the fan reaction to its new single-player campaign trailer is any indication, Microsoft and 343 Industries are onto something here. It’s a bold direction for the series, as Halo’s past campaigns were mostly linear corridor shooters. There have always been massive levels for vehicle segments and set pieces, however, especially in Bungie’s classic titles in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, though. Now, the team behind Halo Infinite is leaning into those sandbox elements, and fans are digging it a lot.
