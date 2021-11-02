Halo Infinite | UNSC Archives - Unspoken

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios gave us our first extensive look at the campaign of Halo Infinite in over a year earlier this morning. As a whole, the video that was released shed more light on the game's story, combat, and more specifically, the world that Master Chief will be exploring this time around. And while the video itself was quite impressive in a number of ways, perhaps one of the more notable aspects of the campaign overview is that it gave us a new look at Craig the Brute.

