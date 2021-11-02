CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosnia's peace deal at risk of unravelling - envoy warns the U.N.

By Reuters
 5 days ago

SARAJEVO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended war in Bosnia in the 1990s is at risk of unravelling unless the international community takes measures to stop Serb separatists, a peace envoy warned in a report to the United Nations seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

In his first report in the capacity of the international community's High Representative in Bosnia, German politician Christian Schmidt said that Bosnia was facing the greatest threat to its existence since the war.

"The prospects for further division and conflict are very real," Schmidt wrote.

He was referring to moves by the Bosnian Serb separatist leadership aimed at undoing key state institutions such as the joint armed forces, the indirect taxation authority and the top judicial body, as well as other institutions. [nL8N2R44S8]

"This is tantamount to secession without proclaiming it," Schmidt said in the report to the 15-member Security Council which is due to meet this week to discuss Bosnia and reauthorise the EU-led peacekeeping force EUFOR.

The 1995 Dayton peace agreement ended the 3-1/2-year war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks by splitting the country along ethnic lines into two autonomous regions - the Serb-dominated Serb Republic and the Federation shared by Croats and Bosniaks.

The two regions are linked via central government which has been strengthened through rulings of international envoys over years to make Bosnia a functional state with institutions that can lead it to the European Union and NATO.

Schmidt said the unilateral withdrawal of either entity from the established state institutions was not legally possible under the current constitutional framework and would undermine the state's ability to function.

He said that the EUFOR, which is now 600-man strong, is key for future stability, warning that in case the Serbs go on to pull out from the joint armed forces and create their own the mission should be expanded.

The Bosnian Serbs, supported by Russia and China, do not recognise Schmidt as the High Representative because his appointment was not approved in the U.N. Security Council. L1N2OY26N

Reuters

Poland blames Belarus as migrants try to force their way across border

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as video clips showed hundreds of migrants walking towards the Polish border and some trying to breach the fence using spades and other implements. Warsaw said it had deployed additional soldiers, border guards...
POLITICS
Reuters

Five Czech parties sign deal to form government, oust Babis

PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's prospective new centre-right prime minister promised rapid change on Monday, after reaching an agreement among a coalition of five parties to form a government and oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis following an election last month. The parties - ranging from the mildly...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Bosnia’s disintegration would affect entire region, says peace envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) -If a multi-ethnic Bosnia is pushed towards disintegration, that will inevitably have an impact on other unresolved conflicts in the Western Balkans such as that between Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia’s peace envoy told Reuters on Saturday. German politician Christian Schmidt, who is international High Representative in Bosnia, said...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Russia, China reject UN warning that Bosnia is under threat

SARAJEVO, Bosnia: Bosnia could face its most serious "existential threat of the post-war period" if the international community does not counter the separatist actions of Bosnian Serbs, according to United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Schmidt's warning was scheduled to be presented during a briefing to...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

UN extends EU force in Bosnia, blocks top global envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in Bosnia. Wednesday’s vote came after Russia blocked members from hearing a warning from the top international official in Bosnia that the war-scarred Balkan nation faces an “existential threat” from separatist actions by Bosnia Serbs. Nonetheless, the report by Bosnia’s high representative, Christian Schmidt, was sent to council members by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Schmidt’s warning that Bosnia could face renewed division and conflict if the international community doesn’t curb Bosnian Serbs was raised by the U.S. and many Western council members.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Time to Act on Bosnia’s Existential Threat

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-person presidency, is crying wolf yet again. Over the last 15 years, he has threatened to break up Bosnia so often that everyone, including the European Union and the United States, has ceased to take him seriously. This time, Dodik has...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.N. extends EU-force in Bosnia after Russia, China appeased

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday unanimously extended its authorization of an EU-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year, but removed any mention of the office an international peace envoy to win support from Russia and China. Russia and China do not recognize...
POLITICS
Derrick

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

U.N. envoy says ‘civil war’ has spread throughout Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The outgoing U.N. envoy for Myanmar says “civil war” has spread throughout the country and the international community should consider measures aimed at replacing the military junta’s leaders with people who are more constructive and want to find a peaceful solution to the army’s ouster of the elected government.
WORLD
Reuters

Poland waiting for Czech response in Turow talks, says minister

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland and the Czech Republic are in constant contact over the open-pit lignite mine near their border but need more time to reach an agreement, Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday. “We will be back in the middle of this week with information...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Hope for path out of Sudan’s crisis in days, U.N. envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – National and international mediation efforts working to solve Sudan’s political crisis are expected to bear fruit in coming days, the U.N. special envoy said on Monday. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet a week ago and arrested key politicians. Hamdok remains under...
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. chief appoints Singaporean as new Myanmar special envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as his new special envoy on Myanmar, the United Nations said in a statement. Heyzer, a former senior U.N. official, will replace Christine Schraner Burgener, who finishes up this weekend after more than...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar junta accuses U.N. envoys of bias and interference

(Reuters) - Reports on Myanmar by two United Nations envoys used unreliable sources, made sweeping allegations and infringed on the country’s sovereignty, the ruling junta said in its latest swipe at the international community’s response to its crisis. Protests and unrest have paralysed Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup, with...
WORLD
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
