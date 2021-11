The launch of Google's new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, has been the company's most hyped to date, even despite the comically large number of leaks that preceded it. These handsets represent a wild departure from the way Google had done things in the past, not to mention they're its first phones with an in-house SoC. But no hardware is perfect, especially not at launch. Don't get us wrong, though — these phones are great — we've reviewed them both, and we really liked them. But issues happen, even in Pixel land, and in particular a handful of Pixel 6 Pro early adopters have complained about a weird display flickering issue. Google has now acknowledged this issue, and a fix is coming in a future update.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO