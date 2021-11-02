CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch calls in sick, tests negative for Covid

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — A day after blockbuster Supreme Court arguments, Justice Neil Gorsuch called in sick on Tuesday and participated in oral arguments from his home by telephone. Gorsuch has a "stomach bug," and "out of an abundance of caution," he will participate remotely, according to Patricia...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Where Supreme Court justices stand on EPA, climate

The Supreme Court’s announcement last week that it would examine the scope of EPA’s climate authority came as an unpleasant surprise for environmental advocates. While the justices’ rulings are notoriously difficult to predict, the court is now dominated by six conservative members — many of whom have already voiced support for reining in EPA’s regulatory authority under the Clean Air Act.
ENVIRONMENT
Law & Crime

Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor Bristle at SCOTUS Refusal to Take Up Case on Secrecy of U.S. Surveillance Court: ‘If These Matters Are Not Worthy of Our Time, What Is?’

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch were unlikely allies Monday as they issued a dissenting statement from the high court’s denial of certiorari in a case demanding transparency over the proceedings conducted by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) — the judicial body that oversees covert operations conducted by the U.S. intelligence agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo Morning Times

Evan Young, former clerk to conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, appointed to Texas Supreme Court

Gov. Greg Abbott named Austin lawyer Evan Young to the Texas Supreme Court on Monday. Young is a former clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and was counsel to attorneys general under former President George W. Bush. Currently, he works as a partner at Baker Botts in Austin, where he chairs its Supreme Court and Constitutional Law Practice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Chicago

Supreme Court justices wary of Texas abortion ban enforcement scheme

Two months to the day after allowing Texas to impose a near-total ban on abortions, the Supreme Court on Monday was openly skeptical of state law SB8 over concerns about its unprecedented enforcement mechanism and what it could mean for other state attempts to limit constitutional rights. The Texas law,...
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court Justices Appear Open To Allowing Challenges To Texas Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over Texas’ hotly debated abortion ban, and although it could be days or weeks before the court issues a ruling, justices who will cast key votes on the issue signaled apprehension over the law’s wider implications. Conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Supreme Court justices scrutinize Texas heartbeat law banning most abortions

The Supreme Court signaled Monday that it would allow abortion providers and activist groups to pursue a lower court challenge to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the Lone Star State once a fetal heartbeat is detected — though it was unclear how soon the justices could make a decision on the matter.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Neil Gorsuch wrote McGirt decision. Will Justice Amy Coney Barrett help overturn it?

Less than two weeks after taking office in 2017, former President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch, then a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, had “significantly more experience with Indian law cases than any other recent Supreme Court nominee,” according to a letter written by a Native American Rights Fund attorney not long after the nomination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Gorsuch#Covid#Justice Sotomayor#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett side

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite. The Supreme Court denied a request brought by healthcare workers seeking to skirt a vaccine mandate. The court declined to stop Maine from requiring those with religious exemptions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Supreme Court faces a huge test on libel law

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to meet to consider whether to hear appeals from two libel cases in which the plaintiffs seek to persuade the justices to reconsider the single greatest First Amendment victory for the press in American history. Two of the court's justices, Clarence Thomas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy