Ugly Duckling Station Wagon 1958 Edsel Villager

Classic cars have an incredible reputation in the car community for being sleek, elegant, and filled to the brim with horsepower galore. One essential aspect for many is the vintage muscle car styling, which utilizes coined design terms such as coke bottle, straight-body, or fuselage design. Most of the time, these are cars that people remember as the greatest-looking sports cars of their generation. However, not every classic car was made the same. This is highly prevalent with this car, a 1958 Edsel Villager Stationwagon. While this vehicle may not be for everybody, it is just the right thing for one owner.

This wagon seems to be the perfect patina beach cruiser with plenty of stickers on the rear window to show you precisely what it is about. Under the hood is the 410 ci V8 engine, which is very similar to other Ford engines used at the time. However, some modifications have been done, including a custom exhaust system, an HEI distributor, a custom air filter, and an Edelbrock carburetor. No seat belts are present in the vehicle, and buttons on the steering wheel handle the gear shifting. The exhaust sounds terrific upon starting, and the car seems to have no trouble running and driving.

Originally the vehicle was brought into the shop to have the camshaft and pushrods replaced due to a ticking noise. It was later found that the ticking was caused by the engine having no oil pressure, and Nick, from Nick’s Garage, quickly got to work fixing up this unique machine for what is hopefully the final engine repair. It has been so long since this car was last driven that the exhaust shoots out black smoke whenever Nick truly gets on the throttle. Even though this is a very unconventional car, Nick has put everything he has into it. He has taken good care of it, and we applaud his work in keeping this beauty alive.