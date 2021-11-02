CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Interactive Brokers Q3 Earnings: Top Takeaways for Investors

By Rachel Warren, Brian Withers, and Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3CFw_0ckAfo2g00

Trading platform Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported its third-quarter earnings results on Oct. 19. With so many online trading platforms to choose from, what differentiates Interactive Brokers from the rest? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 19, Fool contributor Billy Duberstein dives into the company's earnings report and core business model. Fool contributor Brian Withers is also in the clip.

Brian Withers: Billy, Interactive Brokers announced little after four o'clock today, so what's going on with them?

Billy Duberstein: Let me bring out my screen here. Interactive Brokers, I don't know if anybody uses Interactive Brokers. They are my broker in particular, so I'm a big fan of their products, it looks like a solid quarter at first glance. The press release just came out about 20 minutes ago, and let me see, revenue up over 25% which beat expectations. Adjusted earnings per share, $0.78 beat $0.75, expected. The company doesn't give outlook typically.

We just have this quarter to go on. For those not familiar with Interactive Brokers, these guys are perhaps the most technologically forward of the major discount brokerages. They typically have or had the lowest cost in the industry before the zero commission revolution, if you can call it zero commission pioneered by Robinhood. For those following that story, when a company offers you zero commission, sometimes they get paid to sell your order flow to high-frequency traders.

Interactive Brokers is a pretty good job of adapting. They actually give customers the option of whether they want better execution for their typical low commissions or I think since about a year ago when all of this happened, the price was taking commission rates to zero, they started giving an option called IBKR Lite, which allows you to trade for zero commissions with the knowledge that they're going to trade your order flow to high-frequency traders.

Anyway, as you can see the stock has had a quite a good year in 2021. I think the stock price is still below where it was about a few years ago though. I think that's because the advent of Robinhood coming into the market. There's a lot of fears about commission compression.

That took the multiples down for all of these older discount brokerages. But as you can see from the results, these guys just keep on growing commissions. Basically they make money in two main ways, commissions, revenues, which is commissions for trading, options trading, and then net interest income on their margin loans. They also will lend securities to short sellers and get paid interest on that.

If you're a client, I believe you can choose to split the interest with Interactive Brokers. You can basically say, yes, I give permission to lend my securities to short-sellers, and you get paid that way. Those are the two main ways they make money. They also have some other income, which was very messy this quarter, which I'll get into in the second. They've got some investments and they have to value of those investments. They also earn interest on their cash balances.

They put it into treasuries. This is an international company. They're all over the world. They actually put their cash holdings in ten different currencies. Based on how those currencies move in any quarter, they record gains and losses from that. Those gains and losses, there's actually a sizable loss this quarter, but that other income can bounce around a lot, so it's not really core to the business. This revenue and earnings per share is adjusted really based on the commissions and the margin loans.

Before I get to the wrinkles in the other income, I just want to get to some of the core metrics that the company also gives along with just revenue and earnings-per-share. Commissions revenue up 11%, interest income 41 percent. Customer accounts. This is what I look to. It says, in any given quarter commissions can go up a lot, they can go down a lot based on market volatility.

Net interest income can bounce around based on interest rates and the spread. But as you're growing, customer accounts at 57%, that's pretty good. The revenue and earnings can bounce around a little bit, but if customer accounts keep growing, that's what you want to see. So 57% total customer equity up. I think that's a typo. I think it was up 52%. Equity is up a little bit less than customer accounts. DARTs. That's daily average revenue trades was up 24%.

That means on average, customers were trading less frequently than they were a year ago because that was only half the growth of customer account growth. Total margin loans up 67%. I think this year people are taking a little bit more risks in their equity portfolios than they did in 2020 during the pandemic.

Interactive Brokers is benefiting from margin loan growth. You can see that net interest margins increased a little bit last year when basically interest rates were at zero or pretty close to it. They're still very low, but increase a little bit. One wrinkle, the other income took a big hit. Their GAAP revenue and P/S is going to be lower than that adjusted figure. These guys actually have, I believe, a 7.5% stake in a another public company called UP Fintech Holding. This is a brokerage in China.

As we all know, it was not a very good summer for Chinese related stocks. That stock is actually down by more than half since June. Interactive Brokers actually took a $185 million mark-to-market loss, which shows up in their GAAP results, but really doesn't have anything to do with the core business, it just had to do with the stock price of a company that they are invested in.

I wouldn't reach too much into that. But all in all, just another solid quarter, 57% account growth is really solid. They beat on revenue and earnings per share. Just not too much that's newsworthy, just a solid earning speed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Gaming Stocks to Watch in November

Growth stocks have outperformed the stock market for a dozen years and counting. Gaming stocks have done even better over that time. The Great Recession of 2008-2009 is now a distant, almost forgotten memory for most investors, while those new to investing have only enjoyed a massive bull market (if you ignore last year's temporary plunge at the start of the pandemic).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Check Out These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks

This legacy player transitioned from a retail stalwart to a healthcare conglomerate. This high-growth healthcare stock is trading at a bargain right now, but it may not be for long. When healthcare companies compete, consumers save and investors can win big. In the short term, stocks seem to move more...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy After Earnings: Moderna or Novavax?

Shares of both companies have declined in recent days -- and valuations are attractive. Moderna’s potential products for a post-pandemic world look promising. Novavax is leading in the development of a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine candidate. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has outpaced Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in just about every area this year. The company...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Electronics Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interactive Brokers#Options Trading#Net Interest Income#Interest Rates#Ibkr Lite
The Motley Fool

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Credit Suisse Group's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Analysts and Investors. Operator Instructions] And the conference is recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Kinner Lakhani,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Gentlemen, thank you for waiting. Welcome to our conference call for Ultrapar to talk about the third quarter of 2021. This event is also a simultaneous webcast that may be accessed through Ultrapar's website at ri.ultra.com.br. You can also visit this event through the MZiQ platform. The presentation will be conducted by Mr. Frederico Curado, Ultrapar's CEO; and Mr. Rodrigo Pizzinatto, Ultrapar's CFO and CIRO. [Operator Instructions] A replay of this call will be available for seven days right after we wrap up our session. Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. And these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Ultrapar management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Ultrapar and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Roku's Q3 Earnings Reveal Continued International Expansion

Roku increased active accounts by more than 20% in Q3. The company expanded into Germany with plans to enter Peru and Chile later this year. Share prices fell more than 8% on supply chain issues following Roku's earnings report. Streaming-content enabler Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is the most popular TV-operating platform in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Take-Two's CEO Thinks His Stock Is a Deep Value. Is He Right?

Take-Two repurchased $200 million worth of its stock last quarter. Take-Two has selectively bought its shares over the last seven years ahead of growth in the business. Management expects record financial performance in fiscal 2023. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) delivered a strong quarter, with net bookings exceeding management's expectations and increasing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy These 3 Stocks Riding Unstoppable Trends

Nvidia is poised to profit from gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Square is leading the way in the shift from cash to digital payments. Teladoc Health ranks as the global leader in virtual care and still has a massive growth runway. Can you achieve success in investing without...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Etsy's 3 Underrated Growth Drivers in Q3 2021

Active sellers on Etsy's marketplaces more than doubled year over year in the third quarter. The company reported a 50% decrease in late deliveries compared to the start of 2021, helping drive further repeat purchases. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), an online marketplace for vintage and handmade goods, reported another quarter of solid...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Amazon and Micron are both dominant players in their respective corners of the tech sector. Though both stocks are trailing the market this year, each has trounced the S&P over the long term. It's a pretty safe bet that the world economy will continue to use more and more technology,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

Many financial businesses are now fueled by recurring fees. Billions of dollars of new loans have been made, setting the stage for years of interest income. Smaller enterprises are starting to demonstrate greater growth-driving flexibility than their larger competitors. If you feel like valuations on Wall Street have grown a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Elon Musk tweets about selling 10% of his Tesla shates, and that makes the electric-car maker vulnerable. Digital World Acquisition has posted back-to-back weeks of double-digit declines, but it's still trading five times higher than just a month ago. SmileDirectClub has missed Wall Street's profit estimates in back-to-back quarters, and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy