The Miami Dolphins are finding themselves at another fork on their franchise’s road and this time none of them may lead to success. A lot has changed in Miami over the last three years. Structural changes internal and external from the football field. Coaching changes and philosophy changes led the Dolphins down a different path than the road they were on. For almost 20 years the Dolphins have been walking in circles, a train on a continuous loop but Stephen Ross finally flipped the switch and Brian Flores was able to get off the track.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO