CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument after he returned home late at night from a bar, San Antonio police told media outlets. Officers arrived at...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 604

Reashell Hales
5d ago

If this were a husband shooting a wife, I highly doubt the comments would be this comical. Men can be victims of domestic violence, and everyone should keep their hands to themselves

Reply(30)
215
Katrina Pritchett
5d ago

you know that right now the reason you're seeing more and more post about shootings right now? because it is apart of the agenda to take guns away.

Reply(5)
26
Steph Boellner
5d ago

obviously nobody knows what drove this woman to this, but sounds like a domestic violence situation. maybe when he drank he hit her, maybe when he was sober he hit her too. just my opinion, as I have friends who were victims of domestic violence. thankfully my friends finally got out & moved on with their lives

Reply(36)
45
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Antonio#The Husband#Kens
CrimeOnline

‘This is not who we raised our son to be’: Parents of Texas Man Accused of Killing 8-year-old in Apartment Speak Out

The parents of a Texas man accused of murdering a young boy and abusing his brothers say they are horrified by the allegations against him, KHOU-TV reports. Brian Coulter, 31, is accused of beating to death 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, his girlfriend’s son, at some point last year and leaving his body in a Houston apartment. Coulter and his girlfriend, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, are further accused of abandoning Lee’s brothers by leaving them alone in the apartment for months.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Mother Collected Checks for Dead Son After Leaving His Siblings Abandoned with His Decomposing Body

New details about the heinous murder of an 8-year-old boy whose mother left his brothers to live alone with his decomposing body were revealed in court on Friday. As previously reported, Gloria Williams is facing multiple charges and her boyfriend Brian Coulter has been charged with murder in the death of her son Kendrick Lee, who investigators believe Coulter beat and kicked to death in November 2020. Nearly a year passed before Kendrick’s 15-year-old brother called police late last month to say that his dead brother’s body was in their Harris County, Texas, home. Police found Kendrick’s skeletal remains with his three brothers — ages 15, 10, and 7 — who had been living alone in the apartment since March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop allegedly shoots her ex-girlfriend, kills her new lover

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman’s new lover after catching the duo together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night, police and sources said. Yvonne Wu, 31 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, opened fire on the pair at the ex-girlfriend’s house on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst at about 5 p.m., according to police and law enforcement sources.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox4news.com

Man arrested for murder of Dallas woman who may have been stalked

FORT WORTH, Texas - A suspect was arrested Thursday for this week's murder of a Dallas woman who may have been stalked. Abigail Saldaña, 22, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in her car after it crashed into a sign on Amon Carter Boulevard at Highway 183 in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
Oxygen

‘Bodies Will Talk To You’: Texas Serial Killed Buried His Victims In The Desert, Dead Or Alive

In the late 1980s, authorities were determined to stop a killer who turned the El Paso, Texas desert into a burial ground for young women. Two nude bodies were discovered in shallow graves about two feet deep and 50 feet apart in the summer of 1987, reported the El Paso Times in 2017. Skeletal remains and the state of decomposition told detectives that one had been in the ground longer than the other.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy