We've answered whether or not Shedinja is good in Pokemon GO. Shedinja is one of the more popular Pokemon associated with the Hoenn region. It is primarily known for its strange evolution pattern in that it technically is a sentient shed-skin of another Pokemon. Shedinja could only be captured following the evolution of Nincada into Ninjask if the trainer had both an empty slot in their party and at least one PokeBall available in their bag. Immediately after the evolution, trainers could look to see not one new Pokemon but two waiting in their party.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO