I met the crew at homestead Bayfront park marina and headed out with the first real chilly morning of the year here in south FL with the wind at 6kns from WNW. Headed out to the reef to see 15 boats anchored up around the spot. Very typical for a Sunday morning. Started at 50ft, brought up ballyhoo right away filled the wells, seconds after the ball of tails came up and pushed out the hoos. Current was slow and going straight E. Ended up with 17 tails in 20 minutes before the current died out completely and shut off the bite. We headed to some deep ledges in 250 anchored up and lost 3 big fish to the sharks before coming up with a nice 20lb Cubera Snapper. Also got rushed by some Mahi and ended up getting 2 in the boat before they kept on.

