Back in the days when digital cameras were just being invented most experts in photography did not think that digital cameras would take over the processional market very quickly. So, many of us hung on to our arsenal of expensive film cameras until it was too late to recoup their value. I still have two Hasselblads, a 500 ELM and a Super Wide, plus five Nikons, some with motor drives. They are accompanies by a dozen Nikkor lens from 15 mm to 500 mm; Plus a 17mm & 600 mm Takumar lens that were converted to Nikon mounts. The two Blads cost me roughly $2500 to $3500 in the early 1970’s. In today’s money that would be equivalent to about 40K. I also kept my underwater ikelite Nikon F housing,150 Strobe, and Sekonic U/W meter.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO