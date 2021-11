To get all of the Halloween exclusive items players will need to know how to get a lollipop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Lollipop is a Halloween event special item that players can use to earn exclusive spooky items from Jack the self-proclaims Czar of Halloween. Players can earn up to three different rewards from Jack by giving him lollipops: a Spooky Carriage, a Spooky Carriage DIY Recipe and a Spooky Wand DIY Recipe. After these three items have been collected Jack will only reward the player with duplicates of the Jack's Robe and Jack's Face items.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO