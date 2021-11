Lakeville North closed the home portion of its dual meet schedule with a 99-85 victory over Apple Valley on Oct. 19 at Kenwood Trail Middle School. North touched first in all three relays. As head coach Dan Schneider continues to tweak his lineup, the 200 freestyle relays held some pleasant surprises for the Panthers. The addition of ninth-grader Addie Marsolek to the team of Izzy Satterlee, Payton Hultgren and Leah Loftus led to a first-place finish in 1 minute, 46.62 seconds, while senior Haley Hoffman and sophomore Ashley Miranda-Limon joined eighth-graders Whitney Szorcsik and Brennah Kosobud for third in 1:54.53.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO