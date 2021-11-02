CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyrim Board Game Crowdfunding Campaign Launches

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModiphius Entertainment has officially launched the crowdfunding campaign for a new adventure game set in the world of Skyrim. Earlier today, Modiphius launched the Gamefound campaign for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game, a new adventure game for 1-4 players featuring a new storyline set in the country...

comicbook.com

TechSpot

Nintendo says its new console will launch within the next 79 years

Forward-looking: Nintendo recently announced it will continue making gaming products. Its next console, it said in an earnings report, is scheduled for 20XX. In other words, it’ll launch sometime in the next 28,544 days (if there are no delays). In its report, Nintendo explained that it "plans to continue to...
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Player Discovers Hidden Feature

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it's still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn't have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you're only playing a single playthrough of the game.
dexerto.com

Fans worried GTA Remastered Trilogy will be missing one key feature

Rockstar Games will release the highly anticipated GTA Definitive Remasters on November 11, but fans are concerned they could be lacking an incredibly beloved detail. In a bid to appease fans over until the eventual arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games have teamed up with Grove Street Games to oversee a remaster of the sixth-generation era trilogy. Comprised of the critically acclaimed GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, all three titles have been remade within Unreal Engine 4.
#Crowdfunding#Miniatures Game#Board Game#Modiphius Entertainment#Gamefound#Blades#Bethesda
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

The big day is finally here, and now Resident Evil: The Board Game is available to back on Kickstarter. The new campaign offers up several expansions split into tiers, those being the Bravo Pledge and Alpha Pledge. The Bravo Pledge features the core box and all of the unlocked stretch goals, which will be unlocked in a perfectly Resident Evil style way (but more on that later). As for the Alpha Pledge, it is considered the All-In, and it features a lot. You get the core box as well as the Into the Darkness and Bleak Outpost expansions. You also get the 3D Terrain Pack, GameTrayz upgrade, Neoprene Player Mats, Retro Pack expansion, Monster Box, extra dice, and all of the unlocked stretch goals. The Bravo pledge runs $99 while the Alpha runs $299. You can back the game right here.
gamefreaks365.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim concert celebrates the game’s 10th anniversary

After the release of a version celebrating the 10th anniversary of Skyrim, the celebration concert is the icing on the cake. Bethesda has reminded us via Twitter that the concert to commemorate the greatness of one of their most popular games is coming soon. The concert for the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will take place on November 11 at 2 PM Eastern Time at the Alexandra Palace Theater in London.
IGN

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- The Adventure Game

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- The Adventure Game, based on the blockbuster RPG videogame franchise, is a cooperative or solo adventure board game with hundreds of hours of gameplay. The game changes with each chapter you play and the decisions you make!
PC Gamer

You'll 'cross paths' with the Dragonborn in the Skyrim board game

Earlier this year we learned Skyrim was coming to yet another platform: tabletops. The Skyrim board game was announced back in February, and today crowdfunding for the 1-4 player board game has finally opened on Kickstarter-alternative Gamefound. Gosh, I hope it gets fully funded. Whoops, it's already been fully funded....
NME

‘Skyrim’ board game is partly a prequel to the video game

Parts of the upcoming Skyrim board game will be set before the events of the game, and include younger versions of characters from the Bethesda title. This comes from a Polygon interview from earlier today (November 2), where game designer for the tabletop Juan Echenique said: “The first campaign is 25 years before [the events of the video game], so you get to meet some of the [non-player characters] from Skyrim, but 25 years before when they were a young adventurer and then they take an arrow to the knee — and that happens!
gamepolar.com

‘Skyrim’ is getting the board recreation remedy

Prepared to purchase one more model of Skyrim? After coming to just about , Bethesda’s seminal 2011 RPG is about to get the tabletop remedy. Modiphius Leisure, the corporate behind , is engaged on The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game. Set to return out someday subsequent summer time, the sport will permit you to revisit Tamriel’s frozen north as an agent of the Imperial Blades. You possibly can play both by your self or with as much as three different associates.
inputmag.com

The ‘Skyrim’ board game is coming to a tabletop near you

Bethesda Games has dominated the RPG landscape over the past decade-plus with franchises like Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and now Deathloop. In each of these series, players are immersed in a carefully crafted universe that has the ability to draw you in for hours. Now the experience will be coming to the physical world in the form of a board game through Modiphius entertainment, an RPG and tabletop game publisher based in London.
cogconnected.com

Skyrim Has Now Been Ported to a Board Game, And The Results Look Awesome

Technically the full title is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game. But… look, I’m not gonna write that whole thing out every time and neither will you. The Skyrim Board Game’s crowdfunding page describes the product in detail – and I gotta say, it’s a strong pitch. The game has already beaten its crowdfunding goal four times over, and shows no signs of slowing.
Ubergizmo

Skyrim Is Getting The Board Game Treatment

Just like how Rockstar is still milking all it can out of Grand Theft Auto V, it seems the same can be said about Bethesda and Skyrim. This is because it looks like we can look forward to a new Skyrim game, except that this time it’s a little more old school as it will be coming in the form of a board game.
PCGamesN

The Skyrim board game lets you meet that guy before he took the arrow to the knee

Yes, friends – ten years later and it’s time to pick up a new version of Skyrim. Well, besides the Anniversary Edition, I mean. Bethesda’s most ubiquitous RPG is coming to tabletop with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, which has just launched for crowdfunding and has already met its initial funding goals.
hypebeast.com

Modiphius Entertainment Turns 'Skyrim' Into a Board Game

Modiphius Entertainment has officially announced that it is working on a new Skyrim board game entitled The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game. Polygon reported that the board game can be played between one to four participants with each session lasting approximately 90-120 minutes long. Players will be able to choose between six races – Altmer, Dunmer, Imperial, Khajiit, Nord and Orismer – while choosing different types of equipment of choices that could affect how each hero may overcome their challenges and journey. The story is shaped by the decisions made during playthrough with the deck of about 700 story cards.
hardcoregamer.com

Skyrim Released Yet Again, This Time as an Adventure Board Game

If there’s anyone out there who still hasn’t gotten enough Skyrim over the past ten years, then they’re in luck because it’s coming again in 2022, but this time it’s a cooperative board game. Okay, jokes aside, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Board Game definitely looks like it’ll be delivering a pretty interesting experience to board game fans. Players won’t be playing as The Last Dragonborn again, but instead some of the last surviving members of the Blades. Their on a mission to prevent the final eradication of their order, but this will likely also happen to save the entire realm too. Funny how that works out, eh?
vg247.com

A history of global Britain in Skyrim, by Dave Hurst: games writer

November 2011. Skyrim is released to an Elder Scrolls thirsty public. Many consider it a role-playing masterpiece (those who haven’t played Demon’s Souls, anyway). June/July 2012. Skyrim’s dominance of the gaming world shows no signs of stopping as Bethesda releases its first DLC, Dawnguard, about a sect of horrid, bloodthirsty vampires, leeching off an unsuspecting public (this is a metaphor). Some weeks later, the London 2012 Olympic ceremony brings tears to eyes across the land. Unbeknown to us at the time, it would come to be the last triumph of Britain as a decent, liberal society.
