CT Man Accused Of Nearly Hitting Trick-Or-Treaters With Car, Pulling Gun On Parents

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun after a fight with the parents of trick-or-treaters.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 in Enfield.

A man, identified as Robert Corey, age 20, was driving a silver Saturn on Silver Lane when he drove too close to kids walking along the roadway trick-or-treating, according to Chief Alaric J. Fox, of the Enfield Police,

Police say the parents of the trick-or-treaters confronted Corey, a resident of Enfield, claiming he nearly hit their kids with his car.

During the confrontation, Corey and one of the parents began to fight, police said.

Corey and the other individuals involved in the fight gave conflicting stories to officers, police said.

The parents say, after the fight, Corey brandished a gun, and "racked a round” into the gun, and then held it over his head, causing the parents and kids to run in fear.

Corey told officers the gun “fell out” during the fight.

Police later located Corey and recovered a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds.

He was also found in possession of seven plastic bags of cocaine, police said.

Corey was charged with:

Criminally negligent storage of a firearm

Storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Violation of a large capacity firearms law

Possession of narcotics

He was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.