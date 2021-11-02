CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476xte_0ckAeBqg00

(Reuters) - The United States is set to roll out Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week and the shots could be administered as soon as Wednesday.

A panel of outside experts is due to meet on Tuesday to vote on how broadly the shot should be recommended in the age group by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The vaccine was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the age group on Friday.

But with many parts of the world still awaiting doses for more vulnerable people, the World Health Organisation has urged countries and companies that control the global supply of the vaccines to prioritize supply to COVAX.

The following is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children:

EU COUNTRIES

* On Oct. 18, the EU’s medicines regulator said it had started evaluating the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in 5 to 11-year-old children.

* In June, Denmark said it would offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 12-15 to boost its overall immunity against the virus.

* France has started vaccinating those from 12 years upwards, provided they have parental consent.

* Germany in August agreed to make vaccination available to all children aged 12-17.

* Austria has started vaccinating children aged 12-15.

* Estonia could start vaccinating teenagers by the autumn, public broadcaster ERR reported, citing the head of the government’s COVID-19 council.

* Hungary started vaccinating 16 to 18-year-olds in mid-May, according to Xinhua news agency.

* Italy on May 31 approved extending the use of Pfizer’s vaccine to 12-15 year olds. On July 28, it also endorsed the use of Moderna’s vaccine for 12-17 aged children.

* Lithuania’s prime minister said the country could start vaccinating children from age 12 in June, news site Delfi reported.

* Spain begun vaccinating children between 12 and 17 years old around two weeks before the academic year in September, the health minister said.

* Swedish PM says children aged 12-15 will be offered COVID vaccine later this autumn.

* Greece in July said children aged 12-15 could be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.

* Finland’s capital Helsinki in June said it will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk of contracting a severe coronavirus infection.

* On July 27, Ireland lowered the age for COVID-19 vaccination to 12 years.

* Poland started offering COVID-19 vaccines to children of ages 12-15.

EUROPE (NON-EU)

* On Oct. 19, UK said it will open up COVID vaccine booking service to those aged 12-15.

* Switzerland approved on June 4 vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds with Pfizer’s shot, while Moderna’s shot was approved in August for the age group.

* In September, Norway started to offer one dose of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15

MIDDLE EAST

* In August, Israel began offering a COVID-19 booster to children as young as 12.

* The United Arab Emirates said in August rolled out China’s Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17. On Nov.1, UAE approved Pfizer-BioNtech shot for children aged 5-11 for emergency use.

* Bahrain approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 3-11 from Oct. 27, while on Nov. 2, the Gulf state approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia on Nov. 1 authorised China’s Sinovac vaccine for children aged 6 and above.

* Malaysia on Oct. 29 said it would procure the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, following a U.S. expert panel’s recommendation

* Vietnam will begin inoculating children aged 16 and 17 with parental consent from next month using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

* An advisory committee to the Indian regulator recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age-group. The regulator’s nod is awaited.

* New Zealand’s medicines regulator in June provisionally approved use of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15 year olds.

* Australia said on Sept. 12 it will expand its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include around one million children aged 12-15.

* China on June 5 approved emergency use of Sinovac’s vaccine for those between three and 17.

* Hong Kong said on June 3 it would open its vaccine scheme to children over the age of 12.

* Singapore opened up its vaccination programme to adolescents aged 12-18 from June 1.

* Japan on May 28 approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 and above.

* The Philippines on May 26 decided to allow the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15.

* Jordan in July begun vaccinating children aged 12 years and older against COVID-19.

AMERICAS

* The COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17.

* Brazil on June 11 approved use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children over 12.

* On Sept. 6, Chile approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd for use in children over 6 years of age.

* U.S. FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before it can be rolled out.

* Canada in early May approved use of Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children aged 12-15 but the decision for children between 5 an 11 years is not likely to come before mid- to end-November.

* Cuba’s vaccination campaign includes children as young as two.

* On Sept. 13, El Salvador cleared the use of COVID-19 vaccine in 6 to 11-year-old children. (bit.ly/30RiKe7)

* Argentina is vaccinating children as young as three with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. (bit.ly/3miSiCD)

* Ecuador’s vaccination includes kids as young as six with the China’s Sinovac vaccine

* Columbia is offering Pfizer, AstraZenenca, Moderna, Sinopharm and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 years and above

* Costa Rica is vaccinating 12 years and above

AFRICA

* South Africa will start vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 17 next week using the Pfizer vaccine

Sources: Press releases, government notices and Reuters reporting

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Factbox#Cdc#Covax#Biontech#Err#Covid 19 Council#Xinhua News Agency
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective against severe disease

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective, hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic.  Pfizer is carrying out two other clinical trials with its pill: among people who are not at risk of progressing to severe Covid, and among people close to someone with Covid to see if it protects them against the illness.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘You just get on with it’: The Oxford professor carrying the world’s hopes of a coronavirus vaccine

More than seven months have now passed since Sarah Gilbert embarked upon the arduous journey of developing a vaccine that will, hopefully, help guide humanity out of this pandemic. It’s a responsibility that the professor of vaccinology and her team at Oxford University have quietly shouldered, sealed away from the chaos and confusion that has knocked the world off balance, patiently and diligently attending to the task at hand. With the stakes so high, there has been no scope for respite or distraction. “If it’s not necessary, it gets cut out,” says Gilbert. “When you’re in the situation that you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been reported at a small poultry unit in central England, the country's farm ministry confirmed on Monday. All birds on the infected premises, near Alcester in Warwickshire, will be culled. The outbreak comes less than week...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global cases hit 250 million Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many nations resume trade and tourism. The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36% over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people worldwide every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy