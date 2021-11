At least 7.5 million mt/year to be supplied by two facilities. Blitz of activity follows surge in prices in end-user markets. Offtake commitments that China's Sinopec and its trading arm, Unipec, have made to buy LNG from Venture Global LNG have been increased to at least 7.5 million mt/year, according to statements the two companies issued Nov. 4.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO