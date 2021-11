This article was contributed by Debra J. Farber, Privacy Strategist at Hedera Hashgraph. The internet as we know it is broken. When it was originally created with the primary objective of facilitating information sharing, this meant that security and user privacy were little more than an afterthought. The original data architectures were based on the concept of stand-alone computers, which companies used to store data centrally on a server that could be sent or retrieved by a second counterparty. To reap the benefits of the internet both on an individual level and at a societal level, each user needs a digital identity.

