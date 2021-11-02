CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument after he returned home late at night from a bar, San Antonio police told media outlets. Officers arrived at...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 23

James Gowan
5d ago

least she gave him a choice..I would choose between the eyes so she could see my smile knowing I was rid of her and she was going to jail ...

Reply(1)
3
Buddy2012
5d ago

The wife was at least polite about it. She should have aimed a.little higher and shot him where it really hurts! That would have got his undivided attention.

Reply
2
Related
Centre Daily

Husband confesses to killing 22-year-old wife during Vermont trip, police say

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing since Monday was found dead inside a small bus the following day, Vermont police said. Her 41-year-old husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, confessed to killing Emily Ferlazzo early Saturday inside a bus they had converted into a living space to travel to Bolton last week, according to Vermont State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CrimeOnline

‘This is not who we raised our son to be’: Parents of Texas Man Accused of Killing 8-year-old in Apartment Speak Out

The parents of a Texas man accused of murdering a young boy and abusing his brothers say they are horrified by the allegations against him, KHOU-TV reports. Brian Coulter, 31, is accused of beating to death 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, his girlfriend’s son, at some point last year and leaving his body in a Houston apartment. Coulter and his girlfriend, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, are further accused of abandoning Lee’s brothers by leaving them alone in the apartment for months.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Antonio#The Husband#Kens
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Toddler took loaded gun out of Paw Patrol backpack, shot mom in head during Zoom call, documents say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a more detailed look at what happened the day Shamaya Lynn was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son while on a Zoom work call. According to court documents, Veondre Avery’s and Lynn’s son, Veondre Jr., picked up the loaded Glock 43 out of a children’s Paw Patrol backpack, crawled up on the bed behind his mother then pulled the trigger, accidentally killing her while she was on a Zoom work call in his parents’ bedroom. A coworker on the call dialed 911 saying Lynn was “passed out and bleeding.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop allegedly shoots her ex-girlfriend, kills her new lover

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman’s new lover after catching the duo together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night, police and sources said. Yvonne Wu, 31 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, opened fire on the pair at the ex-girlfriend’s house on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst at about 5 p.m., according to police and law enforcement sources.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bradenton Herald

Man shot in Whataburger drive-thru was showing a woman his gun, Texas police say

A man was hospitalized after Texas police say he was shot while waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru line at about 3 a.m. Monday. The shooting is believed to be an accident. San Antonio police say he was showing his gun to a woman in the car with him at the Whataburger off Autry Pond Road and Bulverde Road in the northeast part of the city, KABB reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy