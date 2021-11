Last week, Android apps finally came to Windows 11 for Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel. Officially, only apps from the Amazon Appstore are available, and only a few of them at that. However, we’ve already shown you how you can get the Windows Subsystem for Android to run on non-Insider PCs, as well as how to sideload apps using ADB. But if you don’t want to use the command line to install Android apps on Windows 11, there’s an easier way to do it with WSATools.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO