Lee and Hunter Labrada Train with Members of Team RWB

By Roger Lockridge
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Labrada Nutrition

IFBB Hall of Famer Lee Labrada and his superstar son Hunter Labrada are aware of their positions in the world of bodybuilding. Aside from being admired by people all over the world, they are able to use their spotlights to give back to noteworthy causes. This is why they had taken action to support members of Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB).

According to their website, the mission of Team RWB is to “enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.” The event with Labrada served as a beneficial way to achieve both forms of such activity.

“The Team RWB relay started in New York City on Sept. 11, and the flag is walked, ran, carried, and taken around several states. It ends in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day,” Lee Labrada said. “It’s their way to promote awareness of Team RWB and American veterans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxr5U_0ckAcord00

The Labrada Nutrition team joined forces with Vitamin Shoppe to sponsor this year’s relay. They also invited members of the local chapter to a “Gym Day” on Oct. 16, in which they all joined in for a training session. By all accounts, the event was a body-blasting success, and the veterans appreciated the efforts that Lee, Hunter, and the Labrada team made in showing support for their cause.

Even though he’s been retired from competition, Lee Labrada still appreciates that he can make a difference.

“It really is a privilege to be able to help people, and especially the veterans because we owe this group of people so much for the sacrifices that they have made for our country and the service that they have gave to all of us as Americans,” Lee said. “I feel great for being able to work with them, and it’s been as rewarding for us at Labrada Nutrition as it has been for members of Team RWB.”

Aside from the work they have been doing directly, Labrada wants this event to serve as a call to other gym owners across the United States to get involved and work with veterans in their own parts of America.

“I would encourage gym owners across the country to get in touch with the Team RWB chapter closest to them and invite them to their gyms. Our vets can be motivating to the members with their can-do spirit. We love them.”

For more information about Team RWB, go to www,teamrwb.org. For more information about Labrada Nutrition, go to www.labrada.com.

Americas
Futurity

Do monogenetic volcanoes threaten the southwestern US?

New research clarifies monogenetic volcanoes, a type of volcanic hazard that can pose important dangers despite its short lifespan. These volcanoes erupt for a period that might last for days, years, or decades. Then, they go dark and die. The landscape of the southwestern United States is heavily scarred by...
SCIENCE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Makes History

Liz Rogers is a chef, restaurateur and the CEO and founder of Creamalicious. Creamalicious is a premium ice cream brand that pairs baked dessert with ice cream. She’s been cooking professionally for the last 25 years. In the restaurant she currently owns is where the idea for Creamalicious began. Her restaurant, Wing Champ, is in Cincinnati, Ohio.  They sell wings […]
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

The Atlanta Racists' Championship Parade Will Be In Two "Phases", One In The Mostly White Suburbs & One In The City Where Many Darker-Skinned Fans Reside

The Atlanta Racists will have their Championship Parade on Friday, November 5. The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

