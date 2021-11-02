CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop app from Microsoft keeps projects in sync across Microsoft 365

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its Ignite 2021 conference today, Microsoft announced Loop, a new app that combines a “flexible canvas” with components that sync across Microsoft 365 services to help teams communicate and work remotely together. Built on Microsoft’s Fluid Framework, Loop is “the next big breakthrough in Microsoft 365,” according to Microsoft 365...

venturebeat.com

