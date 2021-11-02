CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top Performing Dividend ETFs For October 2021

By David Dierking
ETF Focus
ETF Focus
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5rjs_0ckAcPkM00

2021 has been a good year for dividend stocks, but not a great one. The major themes - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield - have gained right around 20% year-to-date, but that trails the S&P 500 by about 4% over that time. That gap is even larger if you consider returns since May. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) gained about 5%, but that's far behind the 14% return of the S&P 500. With a few bumps along the road, investors maintain their affinity for mega-cap growth stocks.

October continued that trend with dividend ETFs generally trailing the large-cap benchmark by 1-2%, but gains of 5% or more overall weren't uncommon. The cyclical rally that took place for most of the month benefited those funds that were overweight in areas, such as financials, energy and industrials, for their above average yields. Even more conservative investors who targeted dividend growth over yield took advantage of the sentiment for large-caps over small-caps.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Dividend payers continue to benefit from investors shifting away from fixed income and into equities in search of higher yields. This month's winners covered all of the major strategies as no one theme significantly outperformed another. While several lesser known names occupy the spots at the very top of the list, some of the dividend ETF heavyweights are also present. The one group that is mostly absent from this list is small-cap dividend payers. Small-caps trailed large-caps by a fair amount in October and that trend is reflected on the dividend side as well.

Here's the list of the top performing dividend ETFs for October 2021.

The top two performing dividend ETFs in October manage a combined $100 million in assets, proving that bigger isn't always better. The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) and the KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) were the only ones to eclipse a 7% return during the month. LEAD employs a dividend growth strategy, but uses a quantitative process to identify strong dividend growers over the coming 12 months. KLCD starts with a universe of companies with 10+ years of annual dividend growth, but also overlays a quality screen that focuses on stable cash flows, healthy balance sheets and durable business models.

The #3 spot belongs to the biggest dividend fund in the land - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Its dividend growth strategy returned nearly 7% last month and helped cap off a solid month for the company. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) - the 2nd largest dividend fund in the land - also shows up on this list having returned nearly 5%. Other popular dividend ETFs on the list include the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO).

ESG dividend ETFs also land several spots in this month's top 30. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (YLDE), which starts by targeting companies with the potential for long-term dividend growth and strong balance sheets and filters out those that don't meet its ESG standards. The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) looks for higher yielders that meet specific ESG requirements. The Timothy Plan lands a pair of its ETFs on this list and says on its website that it "strives to bring glory to God through biblically responsible investing".

Other ETFs worth noting:

The O'Shares U.S. Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) is the only small-cap focused fund on the list. Its strategy is pretty much just as the name suggests and is overseen by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's ETF issuer.

In addition to DGRW, WisdomTree places the WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) and the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD). If you're looking for a broadly diversified dividend stock portfolio without any tilts or leans towards a specific strategy or theme, these might be the ones. DTD, for example, starts with a universe of stocks that pay regular cash dividends and weights it according to aggregate cash dividends paid.

Fidelity's two funds on this list, the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) and the Fidelity Dividend ETF For Rising Rates (FDRR) are interesting additions. FDRR, in particular, could be an ideal play in today's high inflation environment. It targets dividend growers whose stock prices have traditionally had a positive correlation to long-term Treasury yields. Therefore, it's not surprising that banks have the highest allocation in the portfolio.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

ARKK vs. ARKW vs. ARKF: Which ARK Disruptive Tech ETF Is Better?

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Gaming Stocks to Watch in November

Growth stocks have outperformed the stock market for a dozen years and counting. Gaming stocks have done even better over that time. The Great Recession of 2008-2009 is now a distant, almost forgotten memory for most investors, while those new to investing have only enjoyed a massive bull market (if you ignore last year's temporary plunge at the start of the pandemic).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yields#Etfs#Proshares S P 500#Nobl
The Motley Fool

Why Sibanye Stillwater Stock Surged 15% in October

Sibanye Stillwater continued its green metals strategy by making additional mine acquisitions. The company's legacy precious metals business continues to deliver solid results. What happened. Shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) jumped 15.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Several factors fueled the precious metal mining...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.11% to $336.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $0.48 below its 52-week high ($336.54), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Multi-Year Cup & Handle Breakout In Play For This Semiconductor Stock

With the U.S. stock market in bull mode and tech stocks surging, there is no shortage of strong stocks out there. Today, we share a tech stock that is breaking out of a very bullish price cup with handle pattern: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI). As you can see,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

10 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy After Winning in Q3

It has been an excellent third-quarter earnings season so far. Of the S&P 500 stocks that have reported earnings, a majority have beaten analyst estimates. According to Factset Insight, 56% of the index companies have reported earnings so far in Q3 2021. Of those, 82% beat the consensus earnings per share (EPS). That’s higher than the five-year average of 76%. Further, not only are more companies beating estimates, but they’re also beating them by a wider margin. The five-year average beat is 8.4%. This year, it’s 190 basis points higher.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How to Buy Tesla for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Currently, Tesla stock costs just over $1,200 per share. With fractional shares, you can invest in nearly any stock for as little as $1. There are a few things to keep in mind before you invest, though, to make the most of your money. Investing in stocks can be a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Coca-Cola provides a thirst-quenching 3% dividend yield to income investors. ExxonMobil is a Dividend Aristocrat with a market-crushing 5%-plus yield. Energy Transfer's stock offers income investors a well-covered yield topping 6.7%. If you went by popular impressions of a company, you would probably think that the most widely held stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Talks Top 10 Best Performing YTD ETFs

Once again, ETF inflows find themselves at a record high, with highlights in various areas. Joining the “ETF Report” with hosts Alexis Christoforous and Karina Mitchell, ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon spoke about the top ten best performing ETFs year-to-date. To be more specific, the talk of the moment is...
STOCKS
247wallst.com

5 Well-Known Red-Hot Small-Cap Stocks Have Massive Upside Potential

This boutique brokerage firm is also well liked by portfolio managers. Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management and investment management services in the United States and internationally. The company offers public and private capital raising and strategic...
STOCKS
ETF Focus

ETF Focus

46
Followers
180
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

ETF Focus provides unbiased analysis and research on the $4 trillion ETF industry.

 https://www.etffocus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy