2021 has been a good year for dividend stocks, but not a great one. The major themes - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield - have gained right around 20% year-to-date, but that trails the S&P 500 by about 4% over that time. That gap is even larger if you consider returns since May. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) gained about 5%, but that's far behind the 14% return of the S&P 500. With a few bumps along the road, investors maintain their affinity for mega-cap growth stocks.

October continued that trend with dividend ETFs generally trailing the large-cap benchmark by 1-2%, but gains of 5% or more overall weren't uncommon. The cyclical rally that took place for most of the month benefited those funds that were overweight in areas, such as financials, energy and industrials, for their above average yields. Even more conservative investors who targeted dividend growth over yield took advantage of the sentiment for large-caps over small-caps.

Dividend payers continue to benefit from investors shifting away from fixed income and into equities in search of higher yields. This month's winners covered all of the major strategies as no one theme significantly outperformed another. While several lesser known names occupy the spots at the very top of the list, some of the dividend ETF heavyweights are also present. The one group that is mostly absent from this list is small-cap dividend payers. Small-caps trailed large-caps by a fair amount in October and that trend is reflected on the dividend side as well.

Here's the list of the top performing dividend ETFs for October 2021.

The top two performing dividend ETFs in October manage a combined $100 million in assets, proving that bigger isn't always better. The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) and the KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD) were the only ones to eclipse a 7% return during the month. LEAD employs a dividend growth strategy, but uses a quantitative process to identify strong dividend growers over the coming 12 months. KLCD starts with a universe of companies with 10+ years of annual dividend growth, but also overlays a quality screen that focuses on stable cash flows, healthy balance sheets and durable business models.

The #3 spot belongs to the biggest dividend fund in the land - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Its dividend growth strategy returned nearly 7% last month and helped cap off a solid month for the company. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) - the 2nd largest dividend fund in the land - also shows up on this list having returned nearly 5%. Other popular dividend ETFs on the list include the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO).

ESG dividend ETFs also land several spots in this month's top 30. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (YLDE), which starts by targeting companies with the potential for long-term dividend growth and strong balance sheets and filters out those that don't meet its ESG standards. The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) looks for higher yielders that meet specific ESG requirements. The Timothy Plan lands a pair of its ETFs on this list and says on its website that it "strives to bring glory to God through biblically responsible investing".

Other ETFs worth noting:

The O'Shares U.S. Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) is the only small-cap focused fund on the list. Its strategy is pretty much just as the name suggests and is overseen by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's ETF issuer.

In addition to DGRW, WisdomTree places the WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) and the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD). If you're looking for a broadly diversified dividend stock portfolio without any tilts or leans towards a specific strategy or theme, these might be the ones. DTD, for example, starts with a universe of stocks that pay regular cash dividends and weights it according to aggregate cash dividends paid.

Fidelity's two funds on this list, the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) and the Fidelity Dividend ETF For Rising Rates (FDRR) are interesting additions. FDRR, in particular, could be an ideal play in today's high inflation environment. It targets dividend growers whose stock prices have traditionally had a positive correlation to long-term Treasury yields. Therefore, it's not surprising that banks have the highest allocation in the portfolio.

