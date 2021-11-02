Airbnb announces crackdown on Nashville properties for New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Airbnb announced Tuesday a plan to help prevent unauthorized parties in Nashville over the New Years’ Eve weekend, as the company works to emphasize safe and responsible travel.

Airbnb said its plan is to block on certain 1-night reservations during New Years Eve of entire home listings in Nashville. These restrictions go into effect Tuesday for guests without a history of positive reviews.

Last year, Airbnb launched a similar initiative over New Year’s Eve and believes those efforts reduced disruptive parties. More than 1,100 people were deterred by various anti-party defenses in Nashville from booking entire home listings over NYE 2020, according to Airbnb.

The company applied a similar system across the country this past weekend for Halloween.

More than 100 Airbnb listings across Music City were either suspended or removed from the platform in November 2020. The company said this was due to violating policies on parties or events. The locations of the Airbnbs were not released due to privacy issues.

The following criteria will be in place for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the U.K. →

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

— Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations — As NYE approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties. For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

— As NYE approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties. For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

Approximately 243,000 guests globally encountered these defenses during booking attempts ahead of NYE 2020, according to Airbnb.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.