Windows 11 began its rollout to eligible devices on Oct. 5, meaning that Windows 10 is slowly on the way out. Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 support will end in 2025, so you still have a few years before you'll stop getting security patches. And Microsoft's phased rollout of Windows 11 means you might not even be prompted to make the switch until next year. But all those details can make it hard to tell whether you should upgrade now or if it's better to wait until later.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO