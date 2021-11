The Versium integration for HubSpot will unlock new potential to reach prospects and customers from within their own HubSpot account. Today, Versium announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.

