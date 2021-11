Riot Games has added a feature to Valorant that lets players hide their account level. Here's what you need to know. Valorant received a feature in Patch 3.0 which showcased just how much time a player had spent in-game. While many tend to wear their game time as a badge of honor, for some low-level players this can be a bit of a hinderance. Often accused of having little experience and no skill, new account holders would occasionally come up against some less than favourable treatment in Valorant. On the other hand, having a player level visible allows potential teammates to get a reading on your skill level. Kinder gamers would likely use this to hold off on any critisicm they might usually send to the more experienced, but we all know such gamers are few and far between.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO