Books & Literature

Here are the bookies’ odds for the 2021 Booker Prize.

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, the 2021 winner of the Booker Prize, the biggest literary prize in the UK, will be announced in a ceremony hosted by Samira Ahmed and broadcast live by the BBC starting at 3:15...

lithub.com

Related
NPR

Novelist Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for 'The Promise'

Twice shortlisted for the prestigious British literary award, the South African novelist Damon Galgut is a Booker bridesmaid no more. He's the winner of the 2021 award for The Promise, a mordant, realist look at the Swarts family, white descendants of Boer settlers during the aftermath of apartheid in the latter half of the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Michigan Daily

Booker Prize finalist “Bewilderment” is a bewildering combination of nonsense and beauty

On the surface, Richard Powers’s “Bewilderment” should have left me spellbound. The novel, shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize, touches on topics I’m deeply fascinated by: astrobiology, psychopathology, American politics, climate change. Don’t get me wrong, I was enamored of this heart-rending tale, but not for any of the reasons I listed. Ultimately, this novel is elevated from “pretty OK” to “beautiful” by a single character dynamic, but unfortunately, the novel’s other promising elements failed to coalesce into anything substantive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Short Film Adaptations of All Six Booker Prize Finalists

This year, the Booker Prize has partnered with the BBC to produce six short films for the shortlisted books. The films have been created by three gifted new directors: Yero Timi-Biu, Liam Young, and Christine Ubochi, who are graduates of New Creatives, a scheme funded by Arts Council England and BBC Arts to highlight the best of emerging film and TV talent.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Galgut
Person
Samira Ahmed
Person
Richard Powers
Telegraph

My Booker Prize win is simply ‘a lottery’, says Damon Galgut

After two past appearances on the Booker Prize shortlist, Damon Galgut said that winning the award was simply “a lottery”. Third time around, his numbers came up. The Promise, Galgut’s multi-generational novel about a white South African family navigating the transition from apartheid, is the winner of this year’s £50,000 prize.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Booker Prize 2021: This year’s winning novel and previous top titles

Damon Galgut has been announced as this year’s winner of the Booker Prize, taking the crown for his novel The Promise (£12.19, Amazon.co.uk).Set in South Africa, the novel explores the tribulations of a family living outside Pretoria, touching on themes of inheritance, legacy and change over four decades.Chair of judges for the prize, Maya Jasanoff, said it “astonished us from the outset as a penetrating and incredibly well-constructed account of a white South African family navigating the end of apartheid and its aftermath”. She added that “it offers moving insights into generational divides; meditates on what makes a fulfilling life...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Health

Harvard’s Maya Jasanoff, chair of Booker Prize panel, offers a peek behind verdict

What’s it like to read a book every day for several months so you can hash out with fellow judges which title deserves one of the most prestigious awards in literature? As chair of the 2021 Booker Prize’s judging committee, Maya Jasanoff knows the process inside and out. The panel of five readers, tasked with determining the best English-language novel published in the U.K. or Ireland in the past year, announced their shortlist of six finalists, whittled from a longlist of 13, in September. On Wednesday they awarded the prize to “The Promise,” by the South African writer Damon Galgut. Jasanoff, Harvard’s Coolidge Professor of History, spoke with the Gazette about her role as chair, how books “resonate differently over time,” and common strengths among this year’s finalists. Interview was edited for clarity and length.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Two of Israel’s largest bookstores have banned Sally Rooney’s books.

This morning, the BBC reported that Israeli bookstores Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim have said they will remove Sally Rooney’s books from their branches and online sites. Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim are two of Israel’s biggest bookstores, with over 200 outlets across Israel. This announcement comes on the heels of Rooney’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookies#Uk#Great Circle
Literary Hub

The Lives of Dangerous Books: On the Explosive Rise of Literacy in Tudor England

One of the greatest visual developments of the Tudor world was the explosion in the printing industry. The first press had been developed by Johannes Gutenberg in Germany as early as the 1430s, although it was not until 20 years later that he produced his first version of the Bible. New presses were set up across Europe, arriving in the Westminster workshop of William Caxton in 1477, Oxford in 1478 and St. Albans in 1479. By 1500, it was estimated that 1,000 establishments existed worldwide that were able to produce printed matter of some form, either as full-length books or as simpler pamphlets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
